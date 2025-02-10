Naomi Campbell partners with Thailand on soft power strategy

World-renowned supermodel, Naomi Campbell, met Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House on Monday to discuss strategies for advancing Thailand’s fashion industry.
The meeting aimed to explore ways to position Thailand as a global fashion hub and nurture local talent.
Before this meeting, Campbell had held discussions with Surapong Suebwonglee, chairman of the National Soft Power Development Committee, focusing on offering opportunities to young people from rural or less privileged backgrounds. The plan includes training Thai models before giving them international exposure.
Upon meeting Paetongtarn, Campbell said she was excited about collaborating with Thailand on promoting soft power, adding that she had checked out skincare products, local goods and apparel showcased at Central Chidlom before the meeting.
Paetongtarn responded by saying Thailand has an advantage in soft power, adding that there are also plenty of skilled personnel who can produce various types of fabric.
When asked what her favourite thing in Thailand is and if she has visited before, Campbell told the premier that she had last been in the country in 1994, adding that she loves the people and the weather.
In the discussion, Campbell and Paetongtarn discussed ways of promoting Thailand’s soft power, including hosting competitions and contests to boost awareness.
The premier, meanwhile, told the press that she had not invited Campbell to be her adviser yet.
Campbell, a legendary supermodel who has ruled the runways for over four decades, was invited by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to help take Thai talent to global catwalks.
Born on May 22, 1970, in London, Campbell began her modelling career at the young age of 15. Dubbed an “icon of diversity”, Campbell broke racial barriers in fashion, becoming the first Black model to grace the covers of French Vogue and Time magazines. Beyond modelling, Campbell is a philanthropist and activist, founding “Fashion for Relief” to aid disaster victims. She has also ventured into acting and television, serving as a coach and executive producer on the modelling competition show “The Face”.
In 2024, Campbell’s “Fashion for Relief” faced scrutiny after a Charity Commission investigation found instances of financial mismanagement. As a result, she was barred from serving as a charity trustee in England and Wales for five years.
Despite her many controversies, Campbell remains a significant figure in the fashion industry, leveraging her influence to promote equality and support emerging talent. Her collaboration with Thailand aims to harness her extensive experience to elevate the country’s fashion sector and provide opportunities to aspiring Thai models.