Naomi Campbell partners with Thailand on soft power strategy

Upon meeting Paetongtarn, Campbell said she was excited about collaborating with Thailand on promoting soft power, adding that she had checked out skincare products, local goods and apparel showcased at Central Chidlom before the meeting.

Paetongtarn responded by saying Thailand has an advantage in soft power, adding that there are also plenty of skilled personnel who can produce various types of fabric.

When asked what her favourite thing in Thailand is and if she has visited before, Campbell told the premier that she had last been in the country in 1994, adding that she loves the people and the weather.

In the discussion, Campbell and Paetongtarn discussed ways of promoting Thailand’s soft power, including hosting competitions and contests to boost awareness.

The premier, meanwhile, told the press that she had not invited Campbell to be her adviser yet.