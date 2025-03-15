Opposition leader concerned about Thailand's image after US sanction

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut on Saturday expressed concerns about Thailand's image after the United States imposed visa restrictions on Thai government officials linked to the forced deportation of Uyghurs, while calling for transparency in scheduled media visits to China.

Reuters reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday announced sanctions against officials of Thailand, a US ally, for their role in deporting at least 40 Uyghurs to China last month, where Washington says the members of the Muslim group will face persecution.

Speaking in his capacity as the opposition leader in the House of Representatives, Natthaphong commented that he had long urged the government to consider foreign policy decisions with caution, adhering to human-rights principles before taking any actions, especially in the context of a geopolitical world where two superpowers are in competition.

Natthaphong insisted that he did not want to see the country's overall reputation suffer, adding that whether the sanction would extend to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra or Deputy PM and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is dependent on how the US implements its measures.

He emphasised that if this situation does arise, it is the government's responsibility to make efforts to resolve it.