Thanyaburi residents still support road-rage politician’s team in local election

Local Voters Unfazed by Controversy

Despite the controversy, many local residents said the incident would not affect their decision at the ballot box.

Sakchai, 68, a motorcyclist, said he would still vote for the Thanyaburi Progressive Team because of the good work done by Krissada during his term as mayor.

“Let the incident be handled according to the law. Krissada took care of us very well, especially when it comes to infrastructure,” Sakchai said.

Jiab, 60, a street food vendor, also voiced her support. She described Samittipat as “normally a nice young man” and said the incident was simply “a moment of youthful rage.”

“His parents have taken great care of the local people, so I will definitely vote for the team,” Jiab said.

“What happened has nothing to do with the local election or how they look after us. The young man will have to face the consequences himself.”

She added:

“I believe Thanyaburi people will still support Krissada’s team.”

