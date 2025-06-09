Thai PM Touts Royal Initiative Water Project in Drought-Hit Kanchanaburi

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday visited Kanchanaburi province to inspect a large-scale groundwater procurement project, part of a Royal Initiative aimed at combating drought.
The Prime Minister affirmed the government's dedication to boosting the economy through strategic investment in water resources, noting the project's direct impact on alleviating hardship for nearly 100,000 households.
The Prime Minister was at the Ban Pak Chat Nong Bua site, a critical component of the Royal Initiative project designed to provide substantial relief from water scarcity.
She was accompanied by several key ministers, including Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and Surapong Piyachote, Deputy Minister of Transport.
During her visit, the Prime Minister reviewed an exhibition detailing local groundwater management and the broader Royal Initiative water schemes, including the groundwater production system and a mineral water distribution point.
She also watched a video presentation on groundwater management and received an update on local drought challenges and ongoing water procurement efforts.
Officials presented a proposal for 12 new water infrastructure projects, comprising 3,194 individual items, with a total budget request of 14,859 million baht.
These schemes are projected to benefit over 563,239 households across more than 134,620 rai (approx. 53,848 acres) of land, create 29,214 jobs, and increase water supply by 211.46 million cubic metres per year.
Addressing local residents, the Prime Minister expressed her delight at witnessing the progress of the initiative, which she described as crucial for improving the quality of life for the affected communities.
She lauded the project's reach, noting its direct benefit to almost 100,000 households, underscoring its comprehensive impact.
"This project is one of the Royal Initiatives that prioritises water – one of the four essential factors for everyone's survival," she stated. "It provides sufficient water for consumption, daily use, and agriculture in drought-prone areas, thereby reducing living costs, whether for buying water or agricultural expenses, making it a sustainable solution."
The Prime Minister further elaborated that the government's emphasis on investing in water resources for economic stimulus is a strategic move to lay robust foundations for the populace in the short, medium, and long term.
"It's not just about alleviating immediate distress, but also promoting future security and sustainability," she added.
"The government is ready to continuously support water management projects to expand benefits to nearby areas and other provinces, as well as to sustainably improve the quality of life for people in all regions of the country," the Prime Minister affirmed.
Following her address, the Prime Minister met with local beneficiaries and presented sample water packaging to the Governor of Kanchanaburi for distribution.
Later, the Prime Minister visited Phase 2 of the groundwater project, learning how it benefits 15 villages, approximately 3,000 households, or around 10,000 people.
While overall management was reportedly good, key challenges remain. The high electricity cost for pumping water, currently around 80,000 baht per month, poses a significant long-term burden.
The Prime Minister suggested exploring solar energy to reduce these costs. Concerns were also raised about the risk of groundwater depletion if usage is not managed carefully.
To address this, the Department of Groundwater Resources plans to install four additional solar power systems and four new pumping points, alongside further surveys for sustainable management, given the area's limited groundwater sources.
The Prime Minister highlighted the exceptional quality of the local groundwater, which residents affectionately refer to as "angel water" – truly pure natural water.
She commended a private landowner who generously sold their land to the state at a reasonable price, enabling the full development of this vital resource for broader public benefit.
This collaboration, she noted, serves as an excellent example of public-private partnership in resource management for the common good.
Concluding her remarks, the Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring all citizens have universal and sufficient access to basic necessities such as water, food, medicine, and housing.
Upon completing her mission in Kanchanaburi, the Prime Minister was scheduled to return to Bangkok by helicopter to preside over the opening ceremony of OTOP Midyear 2025 in Muang Thong Thani, an event aimed at promoting local products and stimulating the grassroots economy.