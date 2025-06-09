Thai PM Touts Royal Initiative Water Project in Drought-Hit Kanchanaburi

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday visited Kanchanaburi province to inspect a large-scale groundwater procurement project, part of a Royal Initiative aimed at combating drought.

The Prime Minister affirmed the government's dedication to boosting the economy through strategic investment in water resources, noting the project's direct impact on alleviating hardship for nearly 100,000 households.

The Prime Minister was at the Ban Pak Chat Nong Bua site, a critical component of the Royal Initiative project designed to provide substantial relief from water scarcity.

She was accompanied by several key ministers, including Chalermchai Sri-on, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and Surapong Piyachote, Deputy Minister of Transport.

During her visit, the Prime Minister reviewed an exhibition detailing local groundwater management and the broader Royal Initiative water schemes, including the groundwater production system and a mineral water distribution point.

She also watched a video presentation on groundwater management and received an update on local drought challenges and ongoing water procurement efforts.

Officials presented a proposal for 12 new water infrastructure projects, comprising 3,194 individual items, with a total budget request of 14,859 million baht.

These schemes are projected to benefit over 563,239 households across more than 134,620 rai (approx. 53,848 acres) of land, create 29,214 jobs, and increase water supply by 211.46 million cubic metres per year.

