Pheu Thai expresses disappointment over Thai-Cambodian JBC meeting

In a Facebook post summarising the event, the party noted that it was the first JBC session in 13 years, with the previous one held in 2012.

The Thai delegation was led by Prasat Prasatwinijchai, former ambassador to Phnom Penh and the current Thai co-chair of the JBC, while the Cambodian side was led by Lam Chea, Minister in charge of the Secretariat of State of Border Affairs.

The meeting was held at the commission level and was attended by representatives from relevant agencies from both countries.