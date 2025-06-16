Pheu Thai expresses disappointment over Thai-Cambodian JBC meeting

The ruling Pheu Thai Party has voiced dissatisfaction with the recent meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), held in Phnom Penh over the weekend, following renewed tensions along the two countries’ shared border.

In a Facebook post summarising the event, the party noted that it was the first JBC session in 13 years, with the previous one held in 2012.

The Thai delegation was led by Prasat Prasatwinijchai, former ambassador to Phnom Penh and the current Thai co-chair of the JBC, while the Cambodian side was led by Lam Chea, Minister in charge of the Secretariat of State of Border Affairs.

The meeting was held at the commission level and was attended by representatives from relevant agencies from both countries.

Key outcomes on technical matters:

  • The meeting endorsed the outcome of the 4th Joint Technical Sub-Committee (JTSC) session held in Siem Reap in 2024, including the agreement on the positions of 45 border markers. Both sides approved the use of Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology for aerial mapping of the boundary area.
     
  • The parties agreed to revise the 2003 Terms of Reference (TOR) to accommodate the use of LiDAR in boundary surveys.
     
  • A joint survey team was approved for areas where a clear border demarcation can be agreed upon (e.g. using straight lines or natural features like rivers). The JTSC was tasked with drafting shared technical specifications.
     
  • An agreement was reached to resume demarcation of section 6 (from Sattasom Hill to Chong Sa-ngam), a long-standing issue unresolved since 2011. The JTSC will prepare technical guidelines and aerial maps for future submission to the JBC.

Thai stance on key concerns:

  • The Thai side expressed disappointment over Cambodia’s lack of cooperation on urgent issues, especially in light of Phnom Penh’s move to escalate four disputed areas to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
     
  • Thai delegates stressed that the meeting did not involve discussions on the ICJ or the 1:200,000 scale map. Talks were strictly limited to technical matters under the existing TOR.
     

Thailand’s formal response during the session:

  • Thailand's recent actions were taken in self-defence and in accordance with international law.
     
  • Thailand remains committed to bilateral negotiations and using the JBC framework to achieve a mutually agreed boundary.
     
  • The Thai side reiterated its adherence to the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which prohibits encroachment or changes to the border’s physical environment.
     
  • Thailand warned against the spread of misleading information and proposed the use of alternative bilateral mechanisms – such as the General Border Committee (GBC), Regional Border Committee (RBC), and provincial governor-level meetings – to promote peace and border trade. However, Cambodia has so far refused to cooperate.
     

Next steps:

  • Thailand will host a special session of the JBC in September 2025.

 

