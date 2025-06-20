Activist coalition demands PM’s resignation, plans protest on June 28

A coalition of Thai activist groups under the Ruam Palang Phaendin (United Power of the Nation) has issued a public statement on Friday follows a controversial leaked audio recording capturing a private conversation between the Prime Minister and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, in which Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, was called the opposing side.
At a press conference held at Bangkok’s Rattanakosin Hotel, activist and lawyer Nitithorn Lamlua criticised Thailand’s political and governance system since 1932. He stated that members of the executive and legislative branches, regardless of how they came to power, have consistently failed to uphold the democratic constitutional monarchy and acted contrary to the interests of the Thai people.
He further asserted that the Prime Minister, Cabinet members, parliamentarians, independent agencies, and state institutions have failed to adequately address the issues, particularly criticising the PM for incompetence and actions harmful to the nation’s interests.
He alleged that the actions may violate the Criminal Code, Chapter 3, concerning offences against the external security of the state, as well as contravene Chapter 5 of the Constitution, regarding the duties of the state.
Panthep Puapongpan, chairman of the Thailand Watch Foundation and a representative of Sondhi Limthongkul, former leader of the People's Alliance for Democracy, emphasised that the true unity means supporting only a government that protects the nation, affirming that citizens are united in defending the homeland.
“The word ‘we’ here does not refer to Cambodia as a country but to Paetongtarn and Hun Sen only. Therefore, if we are to truly be united as one, we must unite with patriots and reject traitors.” Panthep said.
He added that the leaked clip showed clear collaboration between PM Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, suggesting shared motives that threaten Thailand’s autonomy.
Jatuporn Prompan, leader of the People's Unity Group, shared similar sentiments. He argued that the prime minister no longer represents the Thai people.
He urged coalition partners to rethink their allegiance, comparing the unfolding crisis to previous power struggles under the PM Thaksin’s era, even with a majority government. He stated that any party continuing to support after hearing this clip is not just enabling betrayal, but actively rowing the boat for those selling out the country.
He criticised the use of national security concerns to deflect from the implications of the leaked clip. If the clip hadn’t been exposed, would it not have been a threat? The truth is already in the recording, he added.
Furthermore, Jatuporn called for a mass mobilisation schedule on June 28 at Victory Monument in Bangkok from 4pm to 9 pm.