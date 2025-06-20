Activist coalition demands PM’s resignation, plans protest on June 28

A coalition of Thai activist groups under the Ruam Palang Phaendin (United Power of the Nation) has issued a public statement on Friday follows a controversial leaked audio recording capturing a private conversation between the Prime Minister and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, in which Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, was called the opposing side.

At a press conference held at Bangkok’s Rattanakosin Hotel, activist and lawyer Nitithorn Lamlua criticised Thailand’s political and governance system since 1932. He stated that members of the executive and legislative branches, regardless of how they came to power, have consistently failed to uphold the democratic constitutional monarchy and acted contrary to the interests of the Thai people.

He further asserted that the Prime Minister, Cabinet members, parliamentarians, independent agencies, and state institutions have failed to adequately address the issues, particularly criticising the PM for incompetence and actions harmful to the nation’s interests.

He alleged that the actions may violate the Criminal Code, Chapter 3, concerning offences against the external security of the state, as well as contravene Chapter 5 of the Constitution, regarding the duties of the state.