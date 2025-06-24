PM: My second Cabinet list completed, nominees' qualifications now under review

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday that her second Cabinet line-up has been finalised, and the qualifications of nominated ministers are currently being scrutinised.
Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said that leaders of all coalition parties had submitted their proposed ministers, and the next step is the qualification vetting process.
She said she was unsure how long the screening process would take but confirmed the new Cabinet list would be submitted for royal endorsement once the Cabinet Secretariat completes the checks.
“Some names have already been sent for verification, and the list is now complete,” Paetongtarn said.
She dismissed reports that United Thai Nation Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga had asked her to resign.
“It’s not true. Everything has been resolved, so those reports are incorrect. We’ve spoken, and coalition leaders continue to support me — the discussions went well,” Paetongtarn said.
Asked whether the coalition would seek support from MPs outside the alliance following Bhumjaithai Party’s withdrawal, she replied that her coalition still holds a strong majority in Parliament.
When asked about the post of defence minister, Paetongtarn declined to reveal details, saying it would not be appropriate to discuss the line-up before royal approval is granted.
However, she confirmed she would not be taking on the role of defence minister herself.
She added that the current defence minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, is still capable of managing the situation effectively.