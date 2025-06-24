PM: My second Cabinet list completed, nominees' qualifications now under review

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday that her second Cabinet line-up has been finalised, and the qualifications of nominated ministers are currently being scrutinised.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Paetongtarn said that leaders of all coalition parties had submitted their proposed ministers, and the next step is the qualification vetting process.

She said she was unsure how long the screening process would take but confirmed the new Cabinet list would be submitted for royal endorsement once the Cabinet Secretariat completes the checks.

