Three scenarios loom as court weighs petition on PM Paetongtarn over audio scandal

Phumtham Wechayachai, a key figure in the government, acknowledged that the future of Prime Minister Paetongtarn remains uncertain following a leaked audio clip of her conversation with Hun Sen. The audio has led to heightened political tension, with calls from conservative academics and senators for her to step down.

In light of this, Phumtham explained that during recent Cabinet reshuffles, Paetongtarn retained the Minister of Culture position as a precaution, in case the Constitutional Court accepts the petition against her and temporarily suspends her from office.

Kaewsan Atibodhi, a prominent conservative academic who has been influential in Thai politics over the past two decades, called for action from independent bodies, including the Constitutional Court and the Election Commission (EC). He stressed that the evidence was clear, particularly regarding the accusations against Thaksin Shinawatra, the former Prime Minister.

On the other hand, Charan Phakdeethanakul, a former Constitutional Court judge, told Nation TV that if he were still a judge, he would order Paetongtarn to suspend her duties immediately for further investigation into the leaked audio.

“This case is similar to the one with former Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was temporarily suspended due to a conflict with another country over disputed territory,” he said. “Without temporary measures, the political crisis could escalate, weakening national unity.”

When the conservative network agreed that Paetongtarn's position as Prime Minister should end, it put immense pressure on the Constitutional Court once again.

On June 24, Nakarin Mektrirat, President of the Constitutional Court, gave an interview in which he admitted to feeling "concerned" about the case but emphasised that, since the Court is in this position, it must proceed with its duties.

Regarding the consideration of the leaked audio clip case on July 1, Nakhonrin said:

“It is possible, but we must first ensure that the judicial panel has reviewed all the documents thoroughly. If the case proceeds, it could go one of two ways: either accept or reject the petition. As for whether the Court will make a decision on July 1, we don’t yet know. We must complete the document review first and ensure the panel has all 9 judges present.”

He continued:

“If the Constitutional Court decides to consider the case on July 1, it will not necessarily result in an immediate suspension of duties. We will have to assess whether suspending the Prime Minister’s duties will cause any harm. There have been cases where we’ve accepted petitions but did not order suspensions.”

The three possible scenarios are outlined, along with opinions from academics and the conservative network on this matter. The final decision, which will determine whether Paetongtarn will continue serving as Prime Minister, remains to be seen.