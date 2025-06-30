Nine Constitutional Court judges to rule on Paetongtarn case tomorrow

The Senate earlier requested the Constitutional Court to rule on whether Paetongtarn’s premiership should be terminated over a controversial audio clip of a conversation between the Thai PM and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
There are four possible scenarios: the court accepts the petition and orders Paetongtarn to suspend her duties; accepts the petition but allows her to continue; rejects the petition; or postpones the decision pending additional documentation.
All nine Constitutional Court judges are scheduled to participate in the decision. They are:
Earlier, Nakarin said there is a possibility that the court may begin its consideration of the audio clip on July 1. However, he added that the panel of judges must first review the documents thoroughly. The outcome of the initial deliberation could go one of two ways—either the court accepts the case or dismisses it.
He noted that it is not yet certain whether the court will issue an order on July 1, as this depends on document verification and the presence of a full quorum. Every session of the Constitutional Court requires the attendance of all nine judges.