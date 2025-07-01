Paetongtarn suspended; interim PM plan in place, new ministers to take oath July 3

The source added that the Secretary-General of the Cabinet expressed concern over this unprecedented situation, particularly as it would be the first time in Thailand’s history that a Prime Minister is suspended while a new Cabinet swears an oath of office.

This would require the acting Prime Minister to bring the new Cabinet in to take the oath on July 3, 2025, in place of the suspended Prime Minister. The matter has already been consulted with the Office of the Council of State.

The Royal Command for the new Cabinet appoints Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to be removed from his position and reassigned as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. Additionally, Narumon Pinyosinwat will be moved from Minister of Agriculture to Minister of Education, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol from Minister of Culture to Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and Dej-is Khaothong from Deputy Minister of Public Health to Deputy Minister of the Interior.

These four ministers will need to take the oath of office on July 3 before assuming their new positions. According to the constitutional principle, even if only one position changes, ministers in other positions will also need to relinquish their prior roles.