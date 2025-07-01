TDRI Warning: PM's Suspension Threatens Thai Government Stability

The temporary suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her duties by the Constitutional Court risks undermining the stability of the Thai government, according to Dr Nonarit Bisonyabut, a Senior Research Fellow at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI).
The Constitutional Court's decision to accept a petition from senators, alleging the Prime Minister's grave breach of ethical standards concerning an audio recording with the Cambodian leader, has plunged the administration into a state of flux.
"The government is therefore based on these various uncertainties," Dr Nonarit explained. "Policies can change back and forth. For example, right now the Entertainment Complex might not go forward, and the Land Bridge might not go forward either. But various policies might return if there is a new political leader, and many policies might change because the newcomers have their own ideas and policies."
Dr Nonarit highlighted that this period of governmental uncertainty could lead to significant policy shifts or delays.
Major initiatives like the proposed Entertainment Complex and the ambitious Land Bridge project, aimed at boosting regional connectivity, could now face an uncertain future.
Should a new political leader emerge, the entire policy landscape could once again be redefined.
Furthermore, Dr Nonarit stressed that at this crucial juncture, the Thai economy faces formidable structural challenges. These include addressing a lagging education system, upskilling the workforce, fostering technological development, and negotiating tariff reductions with the United States.
He emphasised that tackling these complex issues effectively demands a stable government, capable of continuous work and enjoying the confidence of both the public and the international community.
He concluded with a stark warning: a government operating with a slim majority under such conditions – facing pressure from both the opposition coalition and independent bodies, compounded by geopolitical and security risks – may struggle to deliver effective economic solutions.