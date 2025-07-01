TDRI Warning: PM's Suspension Threatens Thai Government Stability

The temporary suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her duties by the Constitutional Court risks undermining the stability of the Thai government, according to Dr Nonarit Bisonyabut, a Senior Research Fellow at the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI).

The Constitutional Court's decision to accept a petition from senators, alleging the Prime Minister's grave breach of ethical standards concerning an audio recording with the Cambodian leader, has plunged the administration into a state of flux.