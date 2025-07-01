Suriya appointed as acting PM after Paetongtarn’s suspension

On July 1, at Government House, following the Constitutional Court’s acceptance of a petition related to the leaked audio clip of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s conversation with Hun Sen, the court ordered her to suspend her duties.
At 1:17 pm, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Phumtham Wechayachai and Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office, Jiraporn Sindhuprai, ascended the Thai Khu Fah building, while Secretary-General of the Cabinet, Natjaree Anuntasilpa, came down from the building at 1:29 pm.
Additionally, Paetongtarn’s older sister, Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, arrived at Government House to offer support. Paetongtarn later addressed the court’s ruling, humbly accepting the decision.
With Paetongtarn’s suspension, her deputy, Suriya Jungrungreangkit, the Minister of Transport, was appointed to serve as acting Prime Minister. Phumtham, who was first in line to serve as acting PM, has not yet assumed office following his recent reappointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior. He is expected to take office after taking the oath of allegiance with the new Cabinet on July 3.