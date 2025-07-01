Suriya appointed as acting PM after Paetongtarn’s suspension

On July 1, at Government House, following the Constitutional Court’s acceptance of a petition related to the leaked audio clip of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s conversation with Hun Sen, the court ordered her to suspend her duties.

At 1:17 pm, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Phumtham Wechayachai and Minister Attached to the Prime Minister's Office, Jiraporn Sindhuprai, ascended the Thai Khu Fah building, while Secretary-General of the Cabinet, Natjaree Anuntasilpa, came down from the building at 1:29 pm.