Phumtham confident Paetongtarn will survive Constitutional Court case

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed strong confidence on Wednesday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will survive the Constitutional Court’s review of a petition linked to a leaked phone call with former Cambodian PM Hun Sen.
Phumtham, who also serves as interior minister, said the ruling Pheu Thai Party has no contingency plan to nominate its third PM candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, to succeed Paetongtarn.
His comment came after the Constitutional Court on Tuesday accepted a petition from 36 senators seeking Paetongtarn’s removal from office. The senators accused her of betraying the country, citing an audio clip of a phone conversation in which she allegedly attempted to appease Hun Sen and referred to the commander of the Second Army Area as “the other side.”
The court has suspended Paetongtarn from her duties as prime minister pending its ruling.
Phumtham said Paetongtarn remains in good morale and has encouraged Cabinet ministers to continue working hard for the nation.
“She said it’s like she’s simply on vacation while waiting for the court’s decision,” Phumtham remarked.
He added that Paetongtarn will still be able to perform her role in the Cabinet as culture minister, following the swearing-in of new Cabinet members on Thursday.
When asked whether a new petition could be filed to challenge Paetongtarn’s appointment as culture minister on ethical grounds, Phumtham dismissed the possibility.
He explained that PM’s Office Minister Chusak Sirinil and the Council of State had thoroughly reviewed the qualifications of all new Cabinet members, including Paetongtarn, ensuring there were no legal grounds for removal from office.
When asked whether the legal challenges against both Paetongtarn and her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, were part of a political campaign, Phumtham insisted the cases were part of normal democratic processes.
“All defendants have a duty to prove their innocence in court,” he said.
Thaksin is currently facing a lèse-majesté lawsuit and a Supreme Court inquiry into the Justice Ministry’s failure to enforce his prison sentence. He was allowed to stay at the Police General Hospital for six months before being released on parole in February last year.
Phumtham said he had not recently met Thaksin to discuss Paetongtarn’s suspension. Nonetheless, he expressed confidence that the Pheu Thai-led government will serve its full four-year term and survive legal challenges on a case-by-case basis.
“We believe the outcome of the court case will be positive,” he said.