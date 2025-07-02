Phumtham confident Paetongtarn will survive Constitutional Court case

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed strong confidence on Wednesday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will survive the Constitutional Court’s review of a petition linked to a leaked phone call with former Cambodian PM Hun Sen.

No contingency plan for alternative PM candidate

Phumtham, who also serves as interior minister, said the ruling Pheu Thai Party has no contingency plan to nominate its third PM candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri, to succeed Paetongtarn.

His comment came after the Constitutional Court on Tuesday accepted a petition from 36 senators seeking Paetongtarn’s removal from office. The senators accused her of betraying the country, citing an audio clip of a phone conversation in which she allegedly attempted to appease Hun Sen and referred to the commander of the Second Army Area as “the other side.”