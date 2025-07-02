Lawfare hunts Shinawatras over Hun Sen clip ruling

Thailand’s legal warfare against the Shinawatra family has escalated dramatically, with the Constitutional Court accepting a petition to rule on whether Paetongtarn Shinawatra must be disqualified as a Cabinet minister.

The petition was filed under Article 170 paragraph 3 in conjunction with Article 82 of the Constitution, questioning whether Paetongtarn’s ministerial status should be terminated, marking a new chapter in the legal-political offensive against the influential political dynasty.

The petition was submitted by 36 senators after an explosive leaked audio clip surfaced, purportedly capturing a private conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.. The court has ordered her to respond to the allegations within 15 days.

In a decisive 7-2 vote, the court ordered Paetongtarn to suspend her duties as prime minister effective immediately, prompting her to vacate the Thai Khu Fah Building at Government House.

However, because her name also appears on the Cabinet reshuffle list as Minister of Culture, she retains a seat at the Cabinet table. This mirrors a past precedent: when former PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha was suspended by the same court over his term limit, he continued to serve as defence minister and attended Cabinet meetings in that capacity.