Thaksin to aid US tax negotiations, discusses plans to meet with foreign investors post-August 22

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Thursday spoke at the Unlocking Thailand's Future forum, addressing the ongoing US import tariff issue under President Donald Trump’s policies. Thaksin confirmed that he is acquainted with Trump and has had discussions with his family, though he emphasised that any deals would depend on mutual satisfaction, not preferential treatment.
“Just because we know each other doesn't mean we can automatically get a special deal. It’s about whether they are satisfied with the deal or not. It’s not about making bargains like in a market,” said Thaksin.
Thaksin mentioned that during a recent meeting with Team Thailand at his Phitsanulok residence, he had the opportunity to engage with Trump’s family, as they are familiar with each other. However, he stated that face-to-face meetings were the most beneficial.
When asked whether the court should allow him to travel abroad, Thaksin responded, "The case under Section 112 (lese majeste charge) will be concluded by August 22". He added that if the case is resolved, he plans to meet with a prominent investor—who had previously requested court approval to travel but was denied—an investor who has committed $1.2 billion in the US and is now interested in exploring opportunities in Thailand, particularly on the eastern side of the country.
Thaksin further explained that the focus of his discussions would be investment in large-scale projects that bring foreign capital into Thailand without putting a significant burden on Thai consumers. He believes such investments will help stimulate the economy and improve purchasing power for Thai people.
In regard to the ongoing tax negotiations with the US, Thaksin assured that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is overseeing the talks to ensure that Thailand does not lose out, particularly on agricultural products, SMEs, and gemstones. He also expressed that US products that are produced in Thailand and then sent back to the US with advanced technology are not problematic.
Thaksin clarified that bringing in products from other countries to compete within Thailand is acceptable, such as Australian beef competing with US imports or Harley-Davidson motorcycles entering the market. He believes these negotiations should be straightforward and could result in mutually agreeable deals.
“A deal is never final unless both sides are satisfied. If they’re not happy, the negotiations continue. In their terms, it’s all about the economy, and we must keep negotiating,” Thaksin concluded.