Thaksin to aid US tax negotiations, discusses plans to meet with foreign investors post-August 22

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Thursday spoke at the Unlocking Thailand's Future forum, addressing the ongoing US import tariff issue under President Donald Trump’s policies. Thaksin confirmed that he is acquainted with Trump and has had discussions with his family, though he emphasised that any deals would depend on mutual satisfaction, not preferential treatment.

“Just because we know each other doesn't mean we can automatically get a special deal. It’s about whether they are satisfied with the deal or not. It’s not about making bargains like in a market,” said Thaksin.

Thaksin mentioned that during a recent meeting with Team Thailand at his Phitsanulok residence, he had the opportunity to engage with Trump’s family, as they are familiar with each other. However, he stated that face-to-face meetings were the most beneficial.

When asked whether the court should allow him to travel abroad, Thaksin responded, "The case under Section 112 (lese majeste charge) will be concluded by August 22". He added that if the case is resolved, he plans to meet with a prominent investor—who had previously requested court approval to travel but was denied—an investor who has committed $1.2 billion in the US and is now interested in exploring opportunities in Thailand, particularly on the eastern side of the country.