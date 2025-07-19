Three cases to decide the fate of Thaksin and Paetongtarn Shinawatra in August

The legal battles surrounding Thaksin Shinawatra and his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra may come to a conclusion in August, with the outcomes expected to have a significant impact on Thai politics. Whether the verdicts are in their favour or not, the cases will undoubtedly influence the political landscape.

The first case involves accusations against Thaksin under Section 112 of the Criminal Code (lese majeste charge) and the Computer Crimes Act, following an interview he gave to foreign media in South Korea in 2015, which allegedly insulted the monarchy.

In June 2024, the Attorney General ordered Thaksin to be prosecuted, and the Criminal Court decided to hold closed-door hearings. Thaksin has also faced conditions on his bail, including restrictions on leaving the country without permission.

On July 16, 2025, the court heard testimony from Thaksin himself, with his legal team stating there were no additional witnesses for the defence. The court has set 22 August 2025 as the date to deliver the verdict.

Thaksin now faces a tense wait, as a guilty verdict, though appealable, could place him in a precarious position, especially given the failed amnesty bill for Section 112. Thus, any hopes of using amnesty to benefit himself are now extinguished.