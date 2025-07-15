Paetongtarn seeks extension to respond to Constitutional Court over Hun Sen audio clip

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has submitted a formal request to the Constitutional Court seeking a 15-day extension to file her defence in the case regarding the leaked audio recording of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The case stems from a petition filed by members of the Senate, calling on the Constitutional Court to rule whether Paetongtarn should be disqualified from her ministerial post due to the recording. On July 1, the court ordered her to suspend duties and respond to the allegations within 15 days, by July 16.