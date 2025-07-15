Paetongtarn seeks extension to respond to Constitutional Court over Hun Sen audio clip

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has submitted a formal request to the Constitutional Court seeking a 15-day extension to file her defence in the case regarding the leaked audio recording of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
The case stems from a petition filed by members of the Senate, calling on the Constitutional Court to rule whether Paetongtarn should be disqualified from her ministerial post due to the recording. On July 1, the court ordered her to suspend duties and respond to the allegations within 15 days, by July 16.
If the court grants the extension, her deadline to submit a defence will be moved to July 31. Following this, the court will forward her response to the petitioners, allowing them 15 days—until August 16—to submit a rebuttal. The prime minister may then be granted an opportunity to provide additional clarification.
The Constitutional Court is required to wait a further 15 days before issuing a verdict, with a ruling expected sometime in September.
The request for an extension will be considered at the judges’ meeting scheduled for July 17.