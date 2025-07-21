Thailand ranked among flawed democracies amid crisis of public trust

Dr Thawilwadee Bureekul, former Director of the Office of Research and Development at King Prajadhipok’s Institute, revealed that joint regional research and surveys highlighted Thailand as having the highest percentage of citizens who perceive income distribution in the country as unjust, among all Asian nations studied.
“This perception significantly undermines public trust in the government, which has reached historic lows,” she said, adding that confidence in the country’s leadership is now lower than ever.
Dr Thawilwadee added that despite improved political awareness among Thai citizens, their sense of political efficacy — the belief that they can influence government decisions — has declined markedly.
Survey data collected over the past 20 years show a consistent drop in trust in key political institutions, including the Prime Minister and, most notably, the Senate.
The IPSA 2025 congress, held from July 12 to 16, convened political scientists and scholars from over 100 countries under the theme Resisting Autocratisation in Polarised Societies.
Discussions centred on the global rise of authoritarian tendencies and the erosion of democracy from both ends of the political spectrum — by leaders from above and disillusioned citizens from below — as well as from external forces.
Even countries with previously stable democratic frameworks, such as regular elections, are now grappling with the worldwide spread of authoritarian politics. The conference heard that political and ideological divisions are deepening in many societies, with increasing polarisation over national visions and social goals.
“In many nations, opposing factions no longer see each other as fellow citizens, but as existential threats,” Dr Thawilwadee said.
“This extreme division, evident among elites and the general public alike, now characterises both the Global North and South, with profound consequences for democracy and international order.”
Elected leaders in several democracies are beginning to undermine established norms, curtail minority rights and civil liberties, and reshape political platforms to suit their own agendas.
At the same time, public support for democracy is declining, as many feel that democratic systems no longer fulfil their promises in terms of economic security, political participation, or social justice.
In this context, rising frustration and disillusionment — and, in some countries, fear — have fuelled support for authoritarian leaders and their policies. This surge has been accompanied by allegations of voter suppression, misinformation, post-truth politics, and the political exploitation of global crises such as war, migration, and climate change, often amplified by digital platforms.
New regional security frameworks are also playing a role, enabling authoritarian-leaning leaders to capitalise on dissatisfaction with democracy. These leaders often invoke national security, austerity, participatory governance mechanisms, or controlled migration policies to justify restrictions on civil liberties and democratic norms.
Nevertheless, Dr Thawilwadee noted that some countries have managed to resist the authoritarian tide through timely interventions. A strong opposition, an independent judiciary, and a robust civil society have all proven vital in upholding democratic values.
She further emphasised that resilient democracies can actively support others in the region by countering authoritarian trends through international collaboration. Strengthening partnerships between democratic states and institutions can help safeguard and revitalise democratic systems, mitigating the damaging effects of authoritarian regimes.
“This year’s IPSA congress aims to draw the global political science community’s attention to the urgent challenge of resisting authoritarianism in deeply polarised societies,” she said.
“We are calling for proposals and constructive exchanges exploring the complex interplay between authoritarianism and related issues such as human rights, freedom, inequality, political institutions, public policy, civil society, migration, climate politics, international treaties, and multilateral cooperation.”
Notably, the 2025 congress featured the presentation of thousands of academic papers, with women accounting for nearly half of the participants.