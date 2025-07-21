Thailand ranked among flawed democracies amid crisis of public trust

Dr Thawilwadee Bureekul, former Director of the Office of Research and Development at King Prajadhipok’s Institute, revealed that joint regional research and surveys highlighted Thailand as having the highest percentage of citizens who perceive income distribution in the country as unjust, among all Asian nations studied.

“This perception significantly undermines public trust in the government, which has reached historic lows,” she said, adding that confidence in the country’s leadership is now lower than ever.

Dr Thawilwadee added that despite improved political awareness among Thai citizens, their sense of political efficacy — the belief that they can influence government decisions — has declined markedly.

Survey data collected over the past 20 years show a consistent drop in trust in key political institutions, including the Prime Minister and, most notably, the Senate.