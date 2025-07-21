Hun Sen calls Thaksin out, reveals historic role in Thai politics

“I want to tell Thaksin that it should be me who should not want to talk to you, ever since your daughter was arrogant and looked down on me. Moreover, I have no interest in speaking with someone who has been convicted and is preparing to face additional charges. So, don’t think too highly of yourself — talking to you only brings me trouble!” Hun Sen wrote, in a July 20 Facebook post.

On July 19, Thaksin declared that he was determined to stop communicating with Hun Sen, citing fears of his conversations being secretly recorded. He also urged Thai authorities to complain to the UN regarding a landmine explosion that injured Thai soldiers earlier this week, according to Thai media outlet Khaosod English.