Hun Sen calls Thaksin out, reveals historic role in Thai politics

“I want to tell Thaksin that it should be me who should not want to talk to you, ever since your daughter was arrogant and looked down on me. Moreover, I have no interest in speaking with someone who has been convicted and is preparing to face additional charges. So, don’t think too highly of yourself — talking to you only brings me trouble!” Hun Sen wrote, in a July 20 Facebook post.
On July 19, Thaksin declared that he was determined to stop communicating with Hun Sen, citing fears of his conversations being secretly recorded. He also urged Thai authorities to complain to the UN regarding a landmine explosion that injured Thai soldiers earlier this week, according to Thai media outlet Khaosod English.
“From my observation, since Thaksin became involved in Thai politics, Thailand has been in great turmoil, starting before the 2006 coup. I also don’t want to bring up the severe insults you directed at the Thai monarchy — those words were too vile for me to repeat, as they would only tarnish the dignity of the Thai King. But you acknowledge that they are true,” Hun Sen added.
He added that a few days ago, Thaksin called Cambodia’s leader immoral, an insult as grave as the one made by his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who referred to the Cambodian leadership as “unprofessional”, sparking anger among the Cambodian public.
“I want to ask you, if I lack morality, why did you rely on me for 19 years, from 2006 to 2025, constantly listening to my advice and even calling me ‘Leader Number One’? Do you remember the formation of the Pheu Thai Party to contest the 2011 election? Apart from some ideas, there was a theory: ‘Thaksin thinks, Pheu Thai acts.’ That was my theory, Hun Sen’s theory, which I shouldn’t have to remind you of,” he added.
He also revealed that Thaksin was the mastermind behind the Pheu Thai Party and that the betrayal of the Bhumjaithai Party was Thaksin’s idea, not his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra, currently suspended from her role as Thai prime minister.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network