Abhisit Urges Cross-Party Consensus Amidst Border Tensions and Political Turmoil

Former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva has outlined a pathway to resolve Thailand’s persistent political tensions, advocating for all political parties to set aside differences and forge a consensus on constitutional amendments.
Speaking at a "Nation Group" event titled "55 Years of NATION: Breaking Thailand's Deadlock with 3 Thought Leaders" on Wednesday, former leader of the Democrat Party Abhisit insisted the country has not yet reached an insurmountable "deadlock," despite widespread unease.
The current political atmosphere, marked by ongoing legal proceedings against figures like Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and various political parties, operates within constitutional rules, Abhisit noted.
He expressed confidence that a verdict in the Prime Minister’s case is imminent and, even if adverse, would not constitute a deadlock.
"Parliament would simply elect a new Prime Minister," he explained, observing that current coalition partners show no signs of abandoning the government.
While acknowledging immediate concerns such as border issues and international trade disputes, Abhisit stressed that the fundamental problem lies in the absence of strong political leadership capable of addressing these structural challenges.
"Even if we overcome this stage, I believe that the current government's confidence and structure will find it very difficult to resolve major structural issues," he stated. However, he also observed a broad public acceptance that "the best thing is not to resort to extra-systemic changes."
Border Flare-Up and 'Chakraphong-Phuwanart Plan'
During a Q&A session, Nation TV Managing Editor Pakorn Peungnet raised the issue of current Thai-Cambodian relations, asking Abhisit about the government's rumoured revival of the "Chakraphong-Phuwanart Plan."
Abhisit described the landmine problem as "very serious" and called for an understanding of the relationship between Thailand and Cambodia.
He emphasised the urgent need for the government to take diplomatic steps to prevent escalation and communicate more effectively with the public on what is being done.
"There is also a possibility of violence, such as preparing for group tours and potential clashes which could escalate," he warned. "The key issue now is that our front-line (military) personnel have to make decisions, and they are in dangerous situations with weapons in their hands. It is crucial for them to have the authority to determine many courses of action, but the government must explain to the public how to proceed, clearly demonstrate the situation, and exert pressure on the opposing side in some form."
Suspicions Over Thaksin-Hun Sen Meeting
Abhisit also shared his belief that "something unusual" was discussed during the meeting between former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen when the latter visited Thaksin after his hospital discharge.
He highlighted the subsequent establishment of a tripartite group (involving France) and calls made to the French leader.
Abhisit implied that these events were followed by the recent border incident, which then prompted calls for negotiations, and noted that the "final straw" was when the younger generation criticised their lack of professionalism.
Abhisit suggested that the current parliamentary term, with just over a year remaining, could be managed without early dissolution.
He expressed hope that the next general election would see both the public and political parties more engaged with national problems, fostering competition for genuine solutions.
He conceded, however, that the 2017 Constitution's rules make it challenging to achieve this ideal outcome.
Regarding proposals for a temporary government to facilitate constitutional reform, Abhisit found the timing of such suggestions from the People's Party (PP) to be ill-judged.
He noted that they generated immediate, strong reactions, particularly from the Pheu Thai Party, due to perceived political manoeuvring rather than genuine crisis resolution.
He viewed the PP's proposal of electing a Prime Minister to then dissolve parliament as a viable solution, but "not at this moment."
He dismissed the notion that various pending legal cases – including those involving MPs, cabinet ministers, and allegations concerning Senator selection – would lead to a national deadlock.
Abhisit underscored the critical need to "make the law sacred" and ensure its impartial enforcement, lamenting that Thailand's rule of law has been deteriorating.
Addressing the controversy surrounding former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's perceived influence, Abhisit stated that while Thaksin, as a former leader and father, could offer advice, his public statements often overstepped appropriate boundaries for an unelected individual.
"If I had a 'clerk' like that, I would have fired them a long time ago because they exceeded their authority," he remarked bluntly.
Abhisit also highlighted the importance of ministers and the Prime Minister actively engaging with Parliament, a tradition he said Thailand, despite being a parliamentary democracy, largely ignores.
He stressed that direct engagement with elected representatives provides crucial public feedback that cannot be obtained solely from civil servants.
Finally, while acknowledging a potentially "heated August" due to several high-profile legal cases reaching their climax, Abhisit maintained that these issues, including the "14th floor case" concerning Thaksin's sentence enforcement, do not inherently lead to a national deadlock.
He stressed that systemic solutions exist but require politicians to act responsibly to prevent public discontent from escalating to an unmanageable level.
On the prospect of another military coup, Abhisit stated that while no one in Thailand could definitively rule it out, past coups had only provided temporary relief without solving long-term problems, often leaving problematic legacies.
He urged politicians to proactively seek solutions to prevent society from reaching a point where extra-systemic intervention seems like the only option.
"If you don't want to reach that point, those involved, especially politicians, must quickly find a solution that allows society to move forward," he concluded.