Abhisit Urges Cross-Party Consensus Amidst Border Tensions and Political Turmoil

Former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva has outlined a pathway to resolve Thailand’s persistent political tensions, advocating for all political parties to set aside differences and forge a consensus on constitutional amendments.

Speaking at a "Nation Group" event titled "55 Years of NATION: Breaking Thailand's Deadlock with 3 Thought Leaders" on Wednesday, former leader of the Democrat Party Abhisit insisted the country has not yet reached an insurmountable "deadlock," despite widespread unease.

The current political atmosphere, marked by ongoing legal proceedings against figures like Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and various political parties, operates within constitutional rules, Abhisit noted.

He expressed confidence that a verdict in the Prime Minister’s case is imminent and, even if adverse, would not constitute a deadlock.

"Parliament would simply elect a new Prime Minister," he explained, observing that current coalition partners show no signs of abandoning the government.

While acknowledging immediate concerns such as border issues and international trade disputes, Abhisit stressed that the fundamental problem lies in the absence of strong political leadership capable of addressing these structural challenges.