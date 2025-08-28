Constitutional Court files complaint against social media outlets for spreading fake news

The Office of the Constitutional Court has filed a legal complaint against online media outlets for publishing false videos and news that misrepresent the court’s inquiry process.

On Monday, August 25, 2025, the Constitutional Court announced that misleading videos and news had been disseminated across multiple media platforms, creating public misunderstandings and damaging the reputation of the Court. The actions are deemed to fall under the Computer Crime Act B.E. 2550 (2007) and other relevant laws, and are considered violations of the Court's authority under Sections 38 and 39 of the Constitutional Court Procedure Act B.E. 2561 (2018) and Articles 10 and 11 of the Constitutional Court Rules on the Procedure for Constitutional Cases B.E. 2562 (2019). The Constitutional Court will pursue legal action against individuals responsible for disseminating the false content.

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the Office of the Constitutional Court filed a formal complaint with investigators from the Cyber Crime Investigation Division 1 of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), asking them to take legal action against Facebook page "The Critics" and YouTube channel “Thai Move Institute" for spreading false news that misrepresented the Court’s inquiry process, in violation of the Computer Crime Act B.E. 2550 (2007).