Constitutional Court to prosecute over distorted clip 'sit down, dear'

In a statement issued on Monday, the Office of the Constitutional Court clarified reports that had circulated on multiple media platforms regarding the witness examination held on August 21 in the case submitted by the Senate President, asking the court to rule on Paetongtarn’s ministerial qualifications.
On that day, the court called two witnesses: Paetongtarn herself, as the respondent, and Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the National Security Council.
Following the hearing, the court prohibited attendees from publishing information or distorting facts or legal matters in a way that could mislead the public. This order was issued under Section 38 of the Organic Act on Procedures of the Constitutional Court.
Nevertheless, a recording was subsequently circulated, falsely claiming that a Constitutional Court judge addressed Paetongtarn by saying, “Sit down, dear.” The court stressed that the actual wording was simply “Sit down, please.”
The Constitutional Court said the incident involved the dissemination of false information and a misrepresentation of judicial proceedings, which could mislead the public and damage the institution’s credibility.
Such conduct falls under offences stipulated in the Computer Crime Act and may also constitute contempt of court, as defined by Sections 38 and 39 of the Organic Act on Procedures of the Constitutional Court, as well as Articles 10 and 11 of the court’s procedural regulations.
The Office of the Constitutional Court reaffirmed that it would pursue strict legal action against all involved in distorting and spreading the clip in order to safeguard the integrity of judicial proceedings.
Under the law, the court may impose penalties for contempt, including a fine of up to 50,000 baht, imprisonment of up to six months, or both, at the court’s discretion.
Paetongtarn rejects drama over distorted clip
Paetongtarn reposted a VOICE TV Instagram story on Monday, saying this is not true in response to the online uproar over an alleged clip of a judge telling her “Sit down, dear” after she took the oath during her testimony in the case concerning her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
The post clarified that the correct phrase was simply “Sit down, please”, dismissing claims that it had been rendered as “Sit down, dear.”
Paetongtarn is due to submit her final written statement to the Constitutional Court today before the court delivers its ruling on August 29 at 3pm.