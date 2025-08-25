Constitutional Court to prosecute over distorted clip 'sit down, dear'

In a statement issued on Monday, the Office of the Constitutional Court clarified reports that had circulated on multiple media platforms regarding the witness examination held on August 21 in the case submitted by the Senate President, asking the court to rule on Paetongtarn’s ministerial qualifications.

On that day, the court called two witnesses: Paetongtarn herself, as the respondent, and Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the National Security Council.

Following the hearing, the court prohibited attendees from publishing information or distorting facts or legal matters in a way that could mislead the public. This order was issued under Section 38 of the Organic Act on Procedures of the Constitutional Court.