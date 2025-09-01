New government policies if Thailand’s 32nd prime minister is Anutin Charnvirakul

This has forced the House of Representatives to prepare for a vote to select Thailand’s 32nd prime minister.

Attention has now shifted to the Bhumjaithai Party and its leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, who is expected to be nominated as the next prime minister. With 96 seats in hand, Bhumjaithai must secure additional support to command a majority in the House.

The fate of the next government hinges on coalition agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs), particularly with the People’s Party, which holds 143 seats.

The People’s Party has reiterated its demand that any new prime minister must dissolve the House within four months, hold a referendum, and establish a Constitution Drafting Assembly.

The party has also signalled it will assume the role of opposition, tasked with scrutinising the new government.

Meanwhile, the Klatham Party has issued a statement backing Anutin, but with strict conditions: no amendments to laws affecting the monarchy and a commitment to improving farmers’ livelihoods. Bhumjaithai has agreed in principle to these conditions.

Pheu Thai, by contrast, is facing internal divisions. A faction led by Sakda Wichiansin, MP for Kanchanaburi, is negotiating with Bhumjaithai to join the new government, claiming the support of more than 10 MPs.

In addition, Thai Sang Thai has also decided to back Anutin, further boosting his chances of forming a government.