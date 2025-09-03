No conclusion on new PM vote date after parliamentary meeting; Speaker to make final decision

Deputy House Speaker Chalad Khamchuang addressed the media after the whip committee meeting on the timing for the vote to elect a new Prime Minister. He stated that no conclusion had been reached as there were conflicting views from both sides. The committee has submitted both opinions to Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha for further consideration.

Chalad emphasised that this was part of the legal process, not a delay tactic. He explained that the matter concerns the royal prerogative and while the timeline for resolution is uncertain, traditionally, it should not take long. Regarding the majority party asserting its readiness, he noted that the vote could still proceed on September 5.

As for the Bhumjaithai Party’s request to include the vote in the House agenda, Chalad said the decision rests with the Speaker.