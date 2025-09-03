No conclusion on new PM vote date after parliamentary meeting; Speaker to make final decision

Deputy House Speaker Chalad Khamchuang addressed the media after the whip committee meeting on the timing for the vote to elect a new Prime Minister. He stated that no conclusion had been reached as there were conflicting views from both sides. The committee has submitted both opinions to Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha for further consideration.
Chalad emphasised that this was part of the legal process, not a delay tactic. He explained that the matter concerns the royal prerogative and while the timeline for resolution is uncertain, traditionally, it should not take long. Regarding the majority party asserting its readiness, he noted that the vote could still proceed on September 5.
As for the Bhumjaithai Party’s request to include the vote in the House agenda, Chalad said the decision rests with the Speaker.
Paradorn Prissananantakul, Bhumjaithai MP for Ang Thong and a committee member, expressed dissatisfaction after the meeting, criticising Chalad for not being impartial. Paradorn argued that the whip committee was not neutral, siding with the Pheu Thai Party.
Paradorn reiterated that Bhumjaithai is ready to gather the necessary votes to propose a new PM, following an agreement with the People’s Party. However, the meeting raised concerns about the Pheu Thai Party’s petition to the Constitutional Court and discussions regarding House dissolution, which were deemed irrelevant to the legislative process and instead should focus on setting a PM vote date.
“The meeting didn’t conclude, but we will submit our request for a September 5 vote alongside Pheu Thai’s suggestion to extend the timeline, for the Speaker’s consideration,” Paradorn said. “The Speaker has 24 hours to include the matter on the agenda, and it is the duty of the legislature to quickly elect a new PM. I trust the Speaker will act impartially and move ahead with the agenda.”