Bhumjaithai Party Files Police Complaint Against Acting PM

The Bhumjaithai Party has filed a police complaint against acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, accusing him of misconduct in public office over his attempt to dissolve parliament.
The party is also calling for the investigation to be expanded to include all those involved in the alleged offence.
On 3 September 2025, Supachai Jaisamut, the chairman of the Bhumjaithai Party's legal working group, submitted the complaint to officers at the Dusit Police Station.
He is seeking to have Phumtham prosecuted under Section 157 of the Criminal Code, which relates to dereliction of duty.
Supachai stated that the complaint was a direct result of Phumtham’s recent public statements on 2 and 3 September.
The acting Prime Minister had said that democracy in the country was "not proceeding as it should be" after the People's Party and the Bhumjaithai Party agreed to form a government, but the former voted in support without officially joining the coalition.
This created an unprecedented "three-group political" situation, with the Pheu Thai Party serving as the opposition, the Bhumjaithai Party as a minority government, and the People's Party playing a dual role.
Phumtham stated that the solution to this chaos was to return power to the people.
He confirmed he had already submitted a royal decree for the dissolution of the House of Representatives on 2 September, maintaining that the action was legal and constitutional.
However, Supachai argued that Phumtham’s action was unlawful.
He cited the opinion of Pakorn Nilprapunt, the Secretary-General of the Council of State, the government’s legal advisory body, who had previously stated that a caretaker Prime Minister does not have the authority to submit a royal decree for dissolution.
Supachai said such an act could therefore be considered improper and disrespectful to the monarchy.
The party’s legal team has asked the police to prosecute Phumtham under Section 157 and other relevant articles of the law, and to extend the investigation to include anyone else found to be complicit in the alleged offence.