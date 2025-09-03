Bhumjaithai Party Files Police Complaint Against Acting PM

The Bhumjaithai Party has filed a police complaint against acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, accusing him of misconduct in public office over his attempt to dissolve parliament.

The party is also calling for the investigation to be expanded to include all those involved in the alleged offence.

On 3 September 2025, Supachai Jaisamut, the chairman of the Bhumjaithai Party's legal working group, submitted the complaint to officers at the Dusit Police Station.

He is seeking to have Phumtham prosecuted under Section 157 of the Criminal Code, which relates to dereliction of duty.

Supachai stated that the complaint was a direct result of Phumtham’s recent public statements on 2 and 3 September.

The acting Prime Minister had said that democracy in the country was "not proceeding as it should be" after the People's Party and the Bhumjaithai Party agreed to form a government, but the former voted in support without officially joining the coalition.

This created an unprecedented "three-group political" situation, with the Pheu Thai Party serving as the opposition, the Bhumjaithai Party as a minority government, and the People's Party playing a dual role.

Phumtham stated that the solution to this chaos was to return power to the people.

He confirmed he had already submitted a royal decree for the dissolution of the House of Representatives on 2 September, maintaining that the action was legal and constitutional.