Pheu Thai government struggles to complete key financial reforms ahead of PM vote

Thailand’s political uncertainty is starting to clear up, with the country set to vote for a new prime minister on September 5, 2025. The Secretariat of the House of Representatives has scheduled the session to choose the person who will be appointed as prime minister according to Section 159 of the Constitution.

The process of forming a new government has also gained clarity, as the People’s Party has officially announced its support for Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, as the next prime minister. This shift in the political landscape leaves Pheu Thai as the opposition party, meaning many policies initiated under their government will come to a halt.

In terms of financial reforms, Pheu Thai had pushed forward several key pieces of legislation, but with the changing political dynamic, these initiatives may not move forward under the new government. Some of the stalled financial reforms include: