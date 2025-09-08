Half-half copayment scheme set for comeback from Prayut to Anutin

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, deputy leader of Bhumjaithai, told reporters on Saturday that speculation about relaunching the scheme was accurate.

He said the party’s executive board and policy team had already discussed the initiative, which they believe can deliver stronger results than the digital wallet programme while enjoying broader public support.

Siripong stressed that the main purpose of the half-half scheme was to ease economic hardship, not to gain political advantage. He added that the scheme had proven effective in stimulating spending across the grassroots economy.

Unlike the digital wallet project, which required the creation of a new platform, the revived half-half scheme would operate through the existing “Paotang” app, which has already been used for several government programmes.

This, he said, would save time and ensure the scheme could be rolled out quickly during Anutin Charnvirakul’s caretaker government, which has a four-month mandate.

Budgetary details, however, remain undecided. The final allocation will depend on the prime minister and the core policies of the “Anutin 1” government.