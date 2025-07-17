Tourism Minister apologises over 'Half-Half Thai Travel' issues, vows to fix problems quickly

During a parliamentary session on Thursday, Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong issued an apology to the public for the issues surrounding the “Tiew Thai Khon La Krueng” (Half-Half Thai Travel) programme, which has faced difficulties in reaching its expected targets.

The scheme, which has a budget of 1.75 billion baht, aims to offer Thai citizens subsidies for travel, but it has fallen short of expectations, with only 158,000 hotel bookings used so far, far fewer than anticipated.

Somchat Techathaworncharoen, a Phuket MP from the People’s Party, raised concerns in Parliament about the programme’s underperformance, attributing the low uptake to a lack of government competence, poor management, and technical issues with the new application designed for the programme.

In response, Minister Sorawong apologised and acknowledged the difficulties caused by the system, explaining that the aim of the new application was to create a comprehensive database of Thai tourists, which would help with future tourism planning.