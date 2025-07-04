Thailand halts \'Half-Half Thai Travel\' registration, shifts to Thang Rath app amid system issues

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong on Friday addressed the issues regarding the registration for the "Tiew Thai Khon La Krueng" (Half-Half Thai Travel) scheme during an appearance on Inside Thailand programme.

The scheme had faced multiple complaints about registration problems, leading to the decision to move the process to Thang Rath app.

Sorawong explained that, unlike previous phases of the travel co-payment scheme, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) had no access to a database of tourists or customers. Past schemes used an app managed by Krungthai Bank, but this time, TAT developed a new app to collect data on Thai tourists for future initiatives. The registration was initially set up through ThaiID, managed by the Ministry of the Interior, but faced major issues from the first day of registration (July 1, 2025), as users experienced access problems.

To address the issue, TAT decided to bypass the ThaiID system, allowing direct registration through TAT. However, complications arose when people tried to book hotels, as registration required identity verification.