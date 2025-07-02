Hotel glitch hits Thai travel scheme as bookings halted despite unused subsidies

Amari Hua Hin notified guests via Facebook that it had suspended bookings due to price discrepancies between submitted and displayed rates. The hotel said it had already reported the issue to project officials but had yet to receive any response or solution.

Toscana Valley Khao Yai also announced a temporary suspension of bookings, citing technical errors in the operator-side app that had not been resolved.

Thames Valley Khao Yai stated it had registered for the programme and was still waiting for approval from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), meaning it could not yet accept bookings through the platform.

An investigation into the issue identified several root causes:

Pending approval: Many hotels have not yet been officially approved by TAT to join the scheme, making them unable to activate bookings.

Data mismatches: Hotels already on the system are reporting inconsistencies—such as mismatched booking dates between customers and hotels.

Pricing errors: A critical issue is the discrepancy between submitted hotel rates and those shown to users, leading to confusion and booking suspensions.

Single-rate restriction: The system only allows one fixed rate per hotel, covering both weekdays and weekends. As a result, many hotels chose to register higher weekend rates, which they cannot later adjust. This has led travellers to compare prices with OTA (Online Travel Agency) platforms, where dynamic pricing often results in better deals.

Despite the system flaws, TAT has yet to fully resolve the technical setbacks. The situation continues to hinder the scheme’s rollout, just as it was intended to stimulate domestic tourism.