Thaksin arrives at Bangkok Remand Prison as facility suspends visits for 2 days

On September 9, after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions read the verdict in Thaksin Shinawatra’s case, the Department of Corrections transported the former Prime Minister to Bangkok Remand Prison in a van, arriving at approximately 11:50 AM.

A large number of journalists gathered outside the prison to witness the event, while officers from Prachachuen Police Station and the Department of Corrections were stationed to facilitate and provide tight security.