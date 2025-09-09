Thaksin arrives at Bangkok Remand Prison as facility suspends visits for 2 days

On September 9, after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions read the verdict in Thaksin Shinawatra’s case, the Department of Corrections transported the former Prime Minister to Bangkok Remand Prison in a van, arriving at approximately 11:50 AM.
A large number of journalists gathered outside the prison to witness the event, while officers from Prachachuen Police Station and the Department of Corrections were stationed to facilitate and provide tight security.
During this period, Bangkok Remand Prison announced a temporary suspension of services for two days, from September 8 to 9, 2025, to carry out improvements aimed at enhancing the convenience of services for the public. Visits and money deposits were temporarily halted during said period, however, online visits and purchases of prison goods remained unaffected.
The ruling by the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Political Positions on Tuesday confirmed that Thaksin would serve a one-year prison sentence, as the time he spent receiving medical care at the Police General Hospital from August 24, 2023 to February 18, 2024 cannot be deducted from his prison time.