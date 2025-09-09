Thaksin Shinawatra Vows to Serve Monarchy and Nation as He Returns to Prison

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been sent back to prison after a Supreme Court ruling, but not before issuing a defiant and grateful statement vowing to dedicate the rest of his life to serving Thailand and its monarchy.

In a dramatic development, the court overturned his prolonged stay at a police hospital, ordering him to serve the remainder of his one-year sentence at Bangkok Remand Prison.

The move brings to a close a period of uncertainty for the 76-year-old politician, who had returned to Thailand last year after 15 years in self-imposed exile.

Before his return to a correctional facility, a post was published on Thaksin's Facebook account, in which he expressed profound gratitude for a royal pardon that had previously reduced his original eight-year sentence.

He stated that the pardon, granted by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, was an "act of boundless kindness for both me and my family."