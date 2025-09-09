Court to rule on Thaksin’s 14th floor case at 10am today

At 10.00 a.m. today (September 9), the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions will deliver its ruling in the so-called “14th floor” case involving former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his treatment at the Police General Hospital. The case concerns the completion of his sentence and his entitlement to medical treatment while in custody.

The court has ordered Thaksin and the commander of Bangkok Remand Prison to attend the hearing in person.

Previously, Thaksin had been sentenced to eight years in total for three corruption cases, later reduced to one year by royal pardon. He was released from the Police General Hospital on February 18, 2024, under a special temporary suspension of sentence according to corrections regulations.

Questions have arisen over whether Thaksin ever stayed in prison, as he was escorted out of Bangkok Remand Prison in the early hours of August 22, 2023, for emergency treatment at the 14th floor of Police General Hospital and did not return to custody thereafter.