Thai Supreme Court throws out plea to bar Thaksin from leaving country

The Supreme Court in Bangkok has dismissed a petition seeking to prevent former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra from travelling abroad.

The ruling comes just ahead of a scheduled court hearing on the enforcement of his prison sentence.

On Monday, the court considered the petition filed by Chanchai Issarasenarak, a former Democrat Party MP.

Chanchai had asked the Supreme Court to order Thaksin to be banned from leaving Thailand, citing his current sentence enforcement at the Police Hospital.

Following the court's decision, Chanchai told reporters that his request was rejected because he was not considered a direct victim in the case and therefore had no right to make such a request.

He accepted the court's decision, stating that it was within their authority and discretion.

Chanchai confirmed that Thaksin had already returned to Thailand and was at Don Mueang Airport, ready to attend the court hearing the following day.

He welcomed the development, stating that it was a positive step towards ensuring the case follows the proper legal process.

He added that he was not disappointed by the court's decision to dismiss his petition, as he believed he had done his duty by trying to prevent Thaksin from potentially fleeing the country. He noted that the maximum sentence Thaksin faces is only one year.

Chanchai stated that he would attend the verdict hearing at the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on 9 September at 9:30 AM.

He expressed his belief that the verdict would not be postponed and that Thaksin would not use a medical certificate to delay the proceedings.