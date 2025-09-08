Thailand's 'Deep State' Forces Shinawatra Dynasty to Step Back as Bhumjaithai Receives New Government Mandate

By Panaschai Kongsirikhan

Thailand's political landscape has undergone a dramatic transformation as the country's so-called "deep state" apparatus has effectively pressured the influential Shinawatra family to abandon their grip on power, according to political analysis.

The shift has seen Thaksin Shinawatra depart the country to curtail his control over party affairs during the critical government formation period, whilst the Pheu Thai Party has lost its "licence" to lead the government from the deep state establishment.

In a striking reversal of fortunes, the Bhumjaithai Party has received a "fresh ticket" to spearhead government formation, with party leader Anutin Charnvirakul securing the position of Thailand's 32nd Prime Minister through what sources describe as a clandestine deal with the People's Party.

The Fall of a Political Dynasty

The Shinawatra clan's political journey—spanning from Thai Rak Thai through Palang Prachachon to Pheu Thai—has produced six prime ministers but concluded with a series of Constitutional Court rulings affecting five leaders and two military coups.

The family recently lost their 31st Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, over serious ethical violations concerning audio recordings that ultimately derailed Pheu Thai's government formation deal.

Deep state elements have reportedly blocked Pheu Thai's remaining card—dissolving Parliament—to prevent them from breaking the political deadlock whilst maintaining their grip on state power.

They have also prevented the party from pushing forward Chaikasem Nitisiri as a new prime ministerial candidate.