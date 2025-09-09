Supreme Court orders Thaksin to return and serve one-year jail term

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Tuesday (September 9) convened to deliver its ruling in the so-called “14th floor Police General Hospital” case involving former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The case centred on the enforcement of his final sentence and his right to medical treatment while in custody.

The court ordered both Thaksin and the Bangkok Remand Prison chief to attend the session in person.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin arrived at the Supreme Court at around 9.25am, entering through Gate 6 at the rear of the court under heavy security provided by the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

He was greeted by his lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, as well as his daughters, former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest, and Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, the middle daughter, who accompanied him to the hearing.

Upon stepping out of his vehicle, Thaksin raised his hand to greet both the media and groups of red-shirt supporters who had gathered to show their encouragement. He did not give any remarks before proceeding into the court building.

From early morning, both Thai and international media had gathered to cover the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Several political figures also arrived to witness the proceedings, including former culture minister Sermsak Pongpanit, former finance minister Suchart Thada-Thamrongvech, former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn, and Thai Pakdee Party leader Warong Dechgitvigrom. Members of Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s personal team were also present to accompany and welcome Thaksin.