Supreme Court orders Thaksin to return and serve one-year jail term

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Tuesday (September 9) convened to deliver its ruling in the so-called “14th floor Police General Hospital” case involving former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
The case centred on the enforcement of his final sentence and his right to medical treatment while in custody.
The court ordered both Thaksin and the Bangkok Remand Prison chief to attend the session in person.
Former Prime Minister Thaksin arrived at the Supreme Court at around 9.25am, entering through Gate 6 at the rear of the court under heavy security provided by the Metropolitan Police Bureau.
He was greeted by his lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, as well as his daughters, former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest, and Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, the middle daughter, who accompanied him to the hearing.
Upon stepping out of his vehicle, Thaksin raised his hand to greet both the media and groups of red-shirt supporters who had gathered to show their encouragement. He did not give any remarks before proceeding into the court building.
From early morning, both Thai and international media had gathered to cover the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Several political figures also arrived to witness the proceedings, including former culture minister Sermsak Pongpanit, former finance minister Suchart Thada-Thamrongvech, former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn, and Thai Pakdee Party leader Warong Dechgitvigrom. Members of Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s personal team were also present to accompany and welcome Thaksin.
Thaksin had originally faced an eight-year prison sentence in connection with three corruption cases. This was later reduced to one year under a royal pardon.
On February 18 2024, he was released from Police General Hospital after qualifying for “special parole” under Corrections Department regulations.
However, questions arose over whether he had ever spent a night in prison. On the night of August 22, 2023, he was transferred out of Bangkok Remand Prison on grounds of a sudden medical emergency and admitted to Police General Hospital, where he remained until his parole release. He never returned to prison.
At around 11am on Tuesday, the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions ruled that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra must return to prison to serve a one-year sentence, without deducting the 120 days he had spent receiving treatment at Police General Hospital. The ruling effectively resets the sentence from the beginning.
The court dismissed arguments concerning his medical condition, ruling that Thaksin’s transfer to the Corrections Department Hospital had been a unilateral decision by the hospital itself, not the result of any internal consultation. His subsequent transfer to the 14th floor of Police General Hospital was deemed to have been pre-arranged.
The court further rejected Thaksin’s claim that his royal pardon had already taken effect, noting that he had not been treated at the Corrections Department Hospital nor returned to prison after being transferred outside.
Thaksin listened to the verdict with a stern expression. Following the ruling, Corrections officials immediately provided him with inmate clothing to change into.