Foreign media closely track Thaksin Shinawatra's return to prison

On Tuesday (September 9), CNN reported that the Supreme Court had sentenced the influential former prime minister and billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra to one year in prison, overturning his temporary hospitalisation, which was deemed to have violated legal procedures. The court ordered his immediate transfer to the Bangkok Remand Prison.

At 76, Thaksin, who served as prime minister from 2001 to 2006 before being ousted by a military coup, had returned to Thailand in 2023 after 15 years in exile. Upon his return, he faced multiple convictions, including charges of corruption and abuse of power.

His sentence was reduced to one year following a royal pardon, but he had never served time in prison and instead was treated in a luxurious room at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok. This sparked questions regarding preferential treatment.