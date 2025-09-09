Thaksin moved to Klong Prem Central Prison to begin one-year sentence

Supreme Court affirms "Thaksin not critically ill"

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled 5-0, stating that Thaksin was not critically ill and that his transfer to Police General Hospital on August 23, 2023, shortly after entering Bangkok Remand Prison, bypassed the proper medical procedures.

The attending nurse consulted a duty doctor but did not take Thaksin to the Correctional Hospital, located only 200 metres away, where his condition could have been addressed.

Medical experts from the Medical Council of Thailand, including Dr Prasit Watanapa, stated that if Thaksin had been critically ill, he should have been treated in the emergency room, but he was instead transferred to a special room on the 14th floor of Police General Hospital.

The court found this to be a violation of protocol, and the physician confirmed that Thaksin’s condition could have been managed at the Correctional Hospital.

The court also noted that claims of multiple surgeries were exaggerated; only procedures for a locked finger and a shoulder tendon injury, sustained while in hospital, were performed. These were not the main reasons for his transfer to the hospital.

The court concluded that Thaksin participated in the decision-making for his medical treatment, rejecting heart and cervical spine surgeries and opting for medication and finger surgery instead, which prolonged his recovery and allowed him to avoid returning to prison.