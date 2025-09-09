Thaksin moved to Klong Prem Central Prison to begin one-year sentence

This transfer came after the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Persons Holding Political Positions issued a ruling earlier that morning, ordering Thaksin to serve his sentence.
The court ruled that Thaksin's stay at the Police General Hospital since August 23, 2023, was unlawful, as the 180 days spent in hospital would not count towards his prison sentence.
Supreme Court affirms "Thaksin not critically ill"
The Supreme Court unanimously ruled 5-0, stating that Thaksin was not critically ill and that his transfer to Police General Hospital on August 23, 2023, shortly after entering Bangkok Remand Prison, bypassed the proper medical procedures.
The attending nurse consulted a duty doctor but did not take Thaksin to the Correctional Hospital, located only 200 metres away, where his condition could have been addressed.
Medical experts from the Medical Council of Thailand, including Dr Prasit Watanapa, stated that if Thaksin had been critically ill, he should have been treated in the emergency room, but he was instead transferred to a special room on the 14th floor of Police General Hospital.
The court found this to be a violation of protocol, and the physician confirmed that Thaksin’s condition could have been managed at the Correctional Hospital.
The court also noted that claims of multiple surgeries were exaggerated; only procedures for a locked finger and a shoulder tendon injury, sustained while in hospital, were performed. These were not the main reasons for his transfer to the hospital.
The court concluded that Thaksin participated in the decision-making for his medical treatment, rejecting heart and cervical spine surgeries and opting for medication and finger surgery instead, which prolonged his recovery and allowed him to avoid returning to prison.
Serving a 1-year sentence from today
Thaksin’s original sentence totaled eight years across three cases after his return to Thailand on August 22, 2023.
However, following a royal pardon, his sentence was reduced to one year. The court ruled that his sentence would begin on September 9, 2025, and last for one year, ending on September 9, 2026.
Bangkok Remand Prison atmosphere and visitation ban
Earlier today, the area in front of Bangkok Remand Prison saw crowds of red-shirted supporters and media awaiting the developments. Thaksin had arrived at the remand prison at 11.50am.
The prison announced a temporary suspension of services, including visitor access, legal consultations, purchasing items, and depositing money, for September 8-9, citing renovations as the reason.
Consequently, no visitors, including family members such as Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, or red-shirt supporters, were allowed to meet Thaksin.
Only Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, was permitted to bring some personal items for him at around 3.00pm.