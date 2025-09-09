Thai PM Expresses 'Sympathy' for Thaksin Following Court Ruling

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has publicly expressed his sadness and sympathy for former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, whose hospital stay was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court, ordering him back to prison.

Speaking to reporters with a trembling voice on Tuesday, Anutin said, "I am saddened and have sympathy for him. A person of this stature – we don't wish for them to face such a situation."

The Supreme Court's decision came after it found that Thaksin's prolonged treatment at the Police General Hospital was in violation of legal and corrections regulations.

The court determined that Thaksin, who had been an inpatient on the hospital's 14th floor, was complicit in the arrangement and had benefited from it.

The ruling ordered both Thaksin and the Bangkok Remand Prison Commander to appear in person for the hearing.

Thaksin, a two-time former prime minister, was initially sentenced to eight years in prison for three corruption cases upon his return to Thailand in August 2023 after 15 years of self-imposed exile.

His sentence was later reduced to one year by a royal pardon. He was granted special parole and released from the Police General Hospital on 18 February 2024.

However, the legitimacy of his time outside of a regular prison cell had been a subject of intense public scrutiny. Thaksin was transferred from a prison facility to the hospital late at night on 22 August 2023, citing a medical emergency, and never returned to the prison.