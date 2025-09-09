Background of Thaksin’s three major cases that led to his one-year prison sentence

Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister of Thailand, has made history as the first former PM to be sent to prison following a ruling by the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Persons Holding Political Position. The court sentenced Thaksin to one year in prison as part of his “14th-floor case”, related to multiple past convictions. The ruling was made after confirming that the time he spent at Police General Hospital could not be deducted from his sentence.

The court's decision stems from three major criminal cases Thaksin faced during his tenure as prime minister:

1. Corruption in the special lottery project – Thaksin was sentenced to 2 years in prison for violating his legal and ethical duties as Prime Minister. The court found that the misuse of funds resulted in a loss to the state.

2. Authorising a low-interest loan to the Myanmar government – Thaksin was sentenced to 3 years for authorising a 4-billion-baht loan to Myanmar, with below-market interest rates, which benefited his own business interests.

3. Using a nominee to hold shares in Shin Corporation – Thaksin was sentenced to 5 years in prison for using a nominee to hold shares in Shin Corporation, a company that had government contracts. The court found that this was done to benefit Thaksin or others unlawfully.

Since the sentences for cases 1 and 3 overlapped, Thaksin’s total prison sentence was reduced to 8 years. Following this, Thaksin filed a petition for a royal pardon, which was granted by King Maha Vajiralongkorn on August 31, 2023, reducing his sentence to 1 year.