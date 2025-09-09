Paetongtarn opens up after Thaksin’s court ruling, proud but worried for her father

Speaking to the press outside the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions, former Prime Minister Paetongtarn conveyed her family’s profound appreciation for the royal grace shown to her father, which resulted in his sentence being reduced to one year. She also thanked everyone for their support and well-wishes toward her father and the family.
Tearfully, she said, "Our family is deeply grateful for His Majesty’s royal pardon, and we feel this gratitude every day."
She spoke of her father’s continued role as a spiritual leader, both politically and in his work for the country. "He has always thought about and worked for the well-being of the nation, hoping to improve the lives of the people," she added.
Paetongtarn expressed her concern for her father, but also shared her pride in his numerous contributions to the country. She highlighted the significant policies he implemented that greatly benefited the people of Thailand.
However, she acknowledged that today marks another chapter in history, with Thailand's first prime minister being sent to prison, a heavy and challenging moment.
Paetongtarn assured that her father and the family remain strong and optimistic. She also emphasised that both she and the Pheu Thai Party remain determined to carry out their duties as the opposition, holding the government accountable and continuing to serve the people. "The Pheu Thai Party remains strong, and we are grateful for the continued support from all sectors and the people who have stood by us," she added.