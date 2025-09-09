Paetongtarn opens up after Thaksin’s court ruling, proud but worried for her father

Speaking to the press outside the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions, former Prime Minister Paetongtarn conveyed her family’s profound appreciation for the royal grace shown to her father, which resulted in his sentence being reduced to one year. She also thanked everyone for their support and well-wishes toward her father and the family.

Tearfully, she said, "Our family is deeply grateful for His Majesty’s royal pardon, and we feel this gratitude every day."

She spoke of her father’s continued role as a spiritual leader, both politically and in his work for the country. "He has always thought about and worked for the well-being of the nation, hoping to improve the lives of the people," she added.