Thaksin’s first night in jail passes smoothly with no illness reported

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra spent his first night in jail on Tuesday without any health issues. Officials at Bangkok Remand Prison stated that Thaksin’s first night in custody went smoothly, with no incidents.

Thaksin was taken to Bangkok Remand Prison at 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Persons Holding Political Positions ruled in the morning that he must serve a one-year jail term.

Thaksin returned to Thailand on August 22, 2023, and was taken to Bangkok Remand Prison to begin serving his eight-year sentence for three corruption convictions. However, he was removed from the prison the same night due to what was cited as a critical illness. He remained at the Police General Hospital for six months before being released on parole. During his stay, he received royal clemency, which commuted his sentence from eight years to one year.