Thailand's Oldest Party Vows to Pick New Leader in 60 Days

Thailand's Democrat Party has confirmed it will elect a new leader within the next 60 days following the surprise resignation of Chalermchai Sri-on.

The former party chief stepped down on 12 September, citing health reasons.

In a press conference at the party's headquarters on Saturday, Democrat Party spokesperson Jenjira Rattanapian stated that Chalermchai had officially tendered his resignation, appointing Pramuan Pongthawaradej, the deputy leader, as acting party chief.

When asked if the resignation was prompted by a rift with the party’s secretary-general, Jenjira dismissed the claim, noting that the two have a good relationship.

She added that the resignation was unexpected and the party had not yet set a date for a new executive committee meeting.

Thanitpol Chaiyanan, the party's director, acknowledged that the sudden change could affect morale but insisted that the party is well-prepared for the transition.

"The Democrat Party has elected many leaders throughout its history, so this is a normal process for us," he said. He added that the party's focus remains on preparing for the next election.

Thanitpol also addressed concerns about MPs defecting to other parties, admitting that such movements are common as elections approach.

However, he reaffirmed the party's commitment to its core ideology. "We have been through this many times in our 70-year history," he stated.