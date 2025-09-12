Democrat Party Leader Resigns, Citing Health

In the meantime, Kriangkrai Pandokmai, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Election Commission (acting on behalf of the Secretary-General), issued an urgent letter (No. Lop. (ThoBorPor) 0014/17188) titled "Request to send a letter to the Democrat Party leader to proceed according to the law."

The letter, addressed to the Democrat Party leader, referenced a letter from Chaleumchai dated September 12, 2025.

It stated that Chaleumchai Sri-on had submitted a letter on September 12, 2025, to the Registrar of Political Parties to resign as the leader of the Democrat Party. The details were provided in an attached document.

The Election Commission has acknowledged the resignation and has sent an urgent letter to the Democrat Party.

The commission stated that the party must now officially notify the Registrar of Political Parties of the change within 15 days, in accordance with the Organic Act on Political Parties.

The surprise move puts the spotlight on the party's future leadership as it navigates its role as a key opposition force.

The Democrat Party's recent performance in the last general election was seen as a significant setback, failing to secure a single constituency seat in Bangkok for the first time in its history.