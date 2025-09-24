Two bills to enhance employees’ rights approved by House in 1st reading

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2025

Two bills to enhance workers' rights, including reduced working hours and menstruation leave, were approved by the House on Wednesday.

Two bills proposed by the opposition People’s Party to amend the Labour Protection Act and enhance workers’ rights, including reducing working hours and allowing menstruation leave, were approved by the House in principle on Wednesday.

The first bill was sponsored by Charas Khumkhainam, a People’s Party MP from Chonburi, along with several other MPs from his party.

The second bill was sponsored by Wanwipha Maison, a People’s Party party-list MP, and other MPs from her party.

Charas’ bill key points:

  • Set a working hour limit of 40 hours per week for regular work and 35 hours per week for dangerous work.
  • Mandate two days off per week, with days off allowed every five days.
  • Employees who have worked 120 days must be eligible for at least ten days of annual leave, with employers having the option to grant additional leave.

Charas stated that his bill would benefit over 30 million workers and enhance their work-life balance in accordance with International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards.

Wanwipha’s bill key points:

  • Employers are prohibited from discriminating against workers based on sex, gender diversity, religion, beliefs, or political views.
  • Workers are allowed to take leave to care for family members.
  • Employers must provide safe spaces for mothers to breastfeed at the workplace.
  • Female workers can take leave for menstruation pain, and these days off will not count as sick leave.

Wanwipha explained to the House that many countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam, allow female workers to take leave for menstruation pain. She noted that fewer than 1% of workers take menstruation leave, meaning it would not significantly affect businesses but would set a new standard for gender equality.

Voting results:

Charas’ bill passed the first reading with 333 votes in favor. Four MPs abstained, and one MP did not vote within the allotted time.

The House set up a 31-member special committee to review the bill within 15 days.

Wanwipha’s bill passed with 329 votes. Two MPs abstained, and four did not vote within the allotted time.

The House established a 39-member special panel to review the bill within 15 days, with at least 13 women required to be included.
 

