Two bills to enhance employees’ rights approved by House in 1st reading

Two bills proposed by the opposition People’s Party to amend the Labour Protection Act and enhance workers’ rights, including reducing working hours and allowing menstruation leave, were approved by the House in principle on Wednesday.

The first bill was sponsored by Charas Khumkhainam, a People’s Party MP from Chonburi, along with several other MPs from his party.

The second bill was sponsored by Wanwipha Maison, a People’s Party party-list MP, and other MPs from her party.