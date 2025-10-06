Sister, brother-in-law visit Thaksin at Klong Prem Prison on Monday

Former prime minister Somchai Wongsawat and his wife Yaowapha Wongsawat visited former PM Thaksin Shinawatra at the Klong Prem Central Prison on Monday morning.

It was the seventh visit by Thaksin’s family members since he was ordered back to jail by the Supreme Court on September 9 to serve a one-year sentence.

Somchai is Thaksin’s brother-in-law, while Yaowapha is Thaksin’s younger sister. The couple spent about 20 minutes with Thaksin before leaving the prison. They were accompanied by Thaksin’s personal lawyer, Winyat Chartmontree, though none of Thaksin’s three children joined the visit.