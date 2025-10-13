Why Bangkok is the only province that can elect its governor

The ability to elect a Bangkok governor was introduced in 1975 under the 1975 Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Act. According to the King Prajadhipok’s Institute, the law was enacted during a wave of political liberalisation following the 1973 student uprising, when democratic ideals were gaining momentum.
The Act led to the creation of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. More importantly, it allowed Bangkok residents to vote for their own governor, replacing the previous system in which the Interior Ministry appointed all provincial governors.
This move aimed to make the capital’s leadership more accountable to its citizens and more responsive to the city’s growing challenges, from rapid urbanisation to public transport and flood management.
Why only Bangkok?
While Bangkok gained electoral autonomy, other provinces did not. As per a Parliamentary Research Service report, the capital’s size, complexity and national importance made it a unique case. The government believed that direct elections could work in Bangkok because of its stronger institutions and more politically active population.
However, successive administrations resisted extending the same right to other provinces. According to the Progressive Movement, policymakers have long feared that local elections could lead to corruption, administrative inefficiency, or the rise of local “godfathers” who might challenge central authority.
This cautious approach kept provincial governors as Interior Ministry appointees, ensuring that the central government maintained control over local administration.
The governor as a political barometer
Since 1975, the Bangkok governor election has become a national political event. The race often reflects the public mood toward the government and political parties, turning the capital into a testing ground for new political ideas and personalities.
One of the most memorable figures in Bangkok’s political history was Chamlong Srimuang, a retired general and moral reformer who won in the early 1990s. He gained popularity through his clean-image campaign and emphasis on transparency, setting a new standard for integrity in public office.
Another turning point came with Samak Sundaravej, who was elected in 2000. Known for his charisma and populist style, Samak appealed to working-class voters and later became Thailand’s prime minister.
In 2013, MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra, representing the Democrat Party, was re-elected amid a politically divided climate.
The 2022 election brought a historic landslide. Chadchart Sittipunt, running as an independent, won more than 1.38 million votes, the highest in Bangkok’s history. According to the Election Commission, that represented over half of all ballots cast.
Chadchart’s campaign was data-driven and focused on practical solutions, with policies tailored to neighbourhood-level problems.
Analysts described his victory as a “Bangkok model” of post-partisan politics, one that prioritised competence and inclusivity over ideology. As per the Progressive Movement’s commentary, his win signalled Bangkokians’ growing demand for effective local governance and accountability.
A symbol of limited local democracy
Nearly 50 years on, Bangkok remains the only province with an elected governor. While decentralisation is often discussed, few governments have pushed for nationwide reform.
According to the King Prajadhipok’s Institute, Bangkok’s system demonstrates both the potential and the limits of local democracy in Thailand. It shows how voter participation can improve accountability, yet also how deeply centralised the country remains.