Why Bangkok is the only province that can elect its governor

The governor as a political barometer

Since 1975, the Bangkok governor election has become a national political event. The race often reflects the public mood toward the government and political parties, turning the capital into a testing ground for new political ideas and personalities.

One of the most memorable figures in Bangkok’s political history was Chamlong Srimuang, a retired general and moral reformer who won in the early 1990s. He gained popularity through his clean-image campaign and emphasis on transparency, setting a new standard for integrity in public office.

Another turning point came with Samak Sundaravej, who was elected in 2000. Known for his charisma and populist style, Samak appealed to working-class voters and later became Thailand’s prime minister.

In 2013, MR Sukhumbhand Paribatra, representing the Democrat Party, was re-elected amid a politically divided climate.

The 2022 election brought a historic landslide. Chadchart Sittipunt, running as an independent, won more than 1.38 million votes, the highest in Bangkok’s history. According to the Election Commission, that represented over half of all ballots cast.

Chadchart’s campaign was data-driven and focused on practical solutions, with policies tailored to neighbourhood-level problems.

Analysts described his victory as a “Bangkok model” of post-partisan politics, one that prioritised competence and inclusivity over ideology. As per the Progressive Movement’s commentary, his win signalled Bangkokians’ growing demand for effective local governance and accountability.

A symbol of limited local democracy

Nearly 50 years on, Bangkok remains the only province with an elected governor. While decentralisation is often discussed, few governments have pushed for nationwide reform.

According to the King Prajadhipok’s Institute, Bangkok’s system demonstrates both the potential and the limits of local democracy in Thailand. It shows how voter participation can improve accountability, yet also how deeply centralised the country remains.