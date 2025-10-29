"Khuon Sudary" outpaces "Wan Muhamad Noor Matha" in Hungary for peace agreement discussions

On October 29, 2025, it was reported that during the 151st IPU Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, the Thai parliamentary delegation, led by Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the Speaker of the Thai Parliament, made history by successfully introducing a resolution on the "Management of Scammers and Transnational Organised Crime," which was adopted as an emergency item on the IPU agenda for the first time. The resolution passed with a two-thirds majority vote from parliamentary representatives worldwide, and it was officially endorsed by the IPU assembly. This will lead to further global cooperation in addressing the issue.
Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha stated that the parliament had held a press conference on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, to update the public on the Thai delegation's achievements at the IPU. He urged all relevant agencies, particularly the government, to intensify efforts in addressing the scammer problem. Since Thailand initiated the resolution, it is crucial for the country to lead by example in tackling the issue. The parliament will distribute the approved resolution to the Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, and relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Digital Economy, the Royal Thai Police, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, and the NBTC.
It is notable that Thailand’s resolution, which was approved by the IPU, is directly related to Cambodia, widely recognised as a global centre for scammers. Cambodia is under significant pressure from major powers, including asset seizures of companies involved in fraudulent activities and businesses linked to money laundering, particularly in the banking and investment sectors.
Throughout the IPU meeting, Cambodia attempted to discreetly block the resolution on scammers. However, when this failed, they sought to join the commission reviewing and amending the resolution’s wording, despite not having supported the motion during the vote.
Meanwhile, Cambodian parliamentary representatives sought to meet with Martin Chungong, IPU Secretary-General, to request bilateral discussions with Thailand regarding the Thai-Cambodian dispute, as Cambodia was displeased with how Thai media had covered the IPU event, perceiving it to be negative towards them. However, despite Chungong facilitating the meeting, Cambodia postponed it indefinitely and did not reschedule it before the conclusion of the IPU assembly.
It is noteworthy that Martin Chungong, IPU Secretary-General, recently accepted an invitation from Dr. Issara Sereewatthanawut, Secretary-General of the King Prajadhipok’s Institute, to deliver the keynote speech at the KPI Congress 2025. This event is scheduled for November 7, 2025, with the theme "Democracy and Environmental Diplomacy: A Platform for Thailand in a Changing World." Dr. Issara confirmed in an interview that Chungong would attend the event in person.
Meanwhile, between November 2–6, 2025, Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, as the President of the King Prajadhipok's Institute, together with Dr. Issara and the Institute’s board members, will visit Hungary to meet with the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, the Deputy Prime Minister, and visit the Danube Institute, where a report on "Hungarian Geopolitics and Relations with Asia" will be presented. This highlights Hungary’s interest in geopolitical issues and global conflicts, including the Thai-Cambodian dispute.
Interestingly, Cambodia coordinated its visit to Hungary just one day before Thailand’s planned trip. The Cambodian delegation might have been part of the same group that attended the IPU conference. The reason for Cambodia's visit before Thailand’s is not clear, and the Thai delegation and the King Prajadhipok’s Institute are still unaware of the rationale behind it.
At the same time, the Cambodian National Assembly’s Facebook page posted that "Khuon Sudary, the President of the Cambodian National Assembly, met with Marta Matrai, the First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Hungary, for a breakfast meeting before the official end of her visit to Hungary on the morning of October 28, 2025. The Speaker expressed deep gratitude to the Hungarian Parliament for the warm welcome and meaningful programme, which included meetings with key leaders in both the legislative and executive branches of Hungary, strengthening bilateral relations for the benefit of the peoples of both nations."
The Cambodian Speaker expressed how pleased she was to meet with Marta Matrai again after their meaningful discussions earlier in 2025 when Matrai led a delegation to Cambodia. She mentioned how valuable the delegation’s short visit to Hungary had been, learning much from Hungarian counterparts during visits to cultural, tourism, and trade centres and meetings with Hungarian leaders like László Kövér, the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament. This led to the signing of an MOU to expand cooperation between the two parliaments.
The Speaker of the Cambodian National Assembly added that during their short visit to Hungary, the delegation learned and gained much experience through meetings with Hungarian leaders and visits to key areas of Hungarian interest. She emphasised the importance of parliaments in strengthening multilateral frameworks based on international law to ensure peace and improve the lives of citizens.