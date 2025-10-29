"Khuon Sudary" outpaces "Wan Muhamad Noor Matha" in Hungary for peace agreement discussions





Cambodia's Visit to Hungary Ahead of Thai Delegation



Meanwhile, between November 2–6, 2025, Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, as the President of the King Prajadhipok's Institute, together with Dr. Issara and the Institute’s board members, will visit Hungary to meet with the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, the Deputy Prime Minister, and visit the Danube Institute, where a report on "Hungarian Geopolitics and Relations with Asia" will be presented. This highlights Hungary’s interest in geopolitical issues and global conflicts, including the Thai-Cambodian dispute.

Interestingly, Cambodia coordinated its visit to Hungary just one day before Thailand’s planned trip. The Cambodian delegation might have been part of the same group that attended the IPU conference. The reason for Cambodia's visit before Thailand’s is not clear, and the Thai delegation and the King Prajadhipok’s Institute are still unaware of the rationale behind it.

At the same time, the Cambodian National Assembly’s Facebook page posted that "Khuon Sudary, the President of the Cambodian National Assembly, met with Marta Matrai, the First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Hungary, for a breakfast meeting before the official end of her visit to Hungary on the morning of October 28, 2025. The Speaker expressed deep gratitude to the Hungarian Parliament for the warm welcome and meaningful programme, which included meetings with key leaders in both the legislative and executive branches of Hungary, strengthening bilateral relations for the benefit of the peoples of both nations."

The Cambodian Speaker expressed how pleased she was to meet with Marta Matrai again after their meaningful discussions earlier in 2025 when Matrai led a delegation to Cambodia. She mentioned how valuable the delegation’s short visit to Hungary had been, learning much from Hungarian counterparts during visits to cultural, tourism, and trade centres and meetings with Hungarian leaders like László Kövér, the Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament. This led to the signing of an MOU to expand cooperation between the two parliaments.

The Speaker of the Cambodian National Assembly added that during their short visit to Hungary, the delegation learned and gained much experience through meetings with Hungarian leaders and visits to key areas of Hungarian interest. She emphasised the importance of parliaments in strengthening multilateral frameworks based on international law to ensure peace and improve the lives of citizens.