Wan Noor to meet PM Anutin to push crackdown on scam networks after IPU success

The 151st Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, has officially concluded, with Thailand achieving a major diplomatic milestone after its proposal on tackling scam networks and transnational organised crime was adopted as the assembly’s sole Emergency Item.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, who led the Thai delegation, said after the meeting that Thailand’s resolution received unanimous support from all member states, reflecting a shared global recognition that scam operations pose a serious international threat.

IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong also urged parliaments worldwide to take the resolution forward through concrete action, he added.

Wan Noor announced that the Thai parliamentary delegation will hold a press conference on October 29 to report its outcomes from the IPU Assembly. He also plans to meet with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to propose immediate and tangible steps to combat online and transnational scams.

“As the author of this resolution, Thailand must take the lead in implementing strong anti-scam measures to maintain credibility on the international stage,” Wan Noor said.