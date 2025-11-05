Hungary hails Thailand’s independence, pledges closer cooperation

Promoting Thai culture: food, Muay Thai, and traditional massage

During the talks, Wan Noor encouraged Hungary to promote Thai cuisine and Muay Thai, joking that only men should train in the martial art to avoid “domestic disputes” — a remark that drew laughter from the meeting room.

He also invited Hungary to support traditional Thai massage, noting its health benefits for ageing societies. Wan Noor said the Thai Parliament even offers massage services for members during breaks, though demand often exceeds the number of available therapists. In Thailand, parliamentary members can reimburse the cost of traditional massages as part of a health allowance.

Following the discussion, both sides held a joint press conference where Kövér reaffirmed Hungary’s commitment to deepening ties with Thailand under its “Look East” policy, describing Thailand as Hungary’s closest partner in Southeast Asia. He also pledged support for promoting Thai food, Muay Thai, and traditional massage in Hungary.

At the close of the conference, Wan Noor — a former transport minister — vowed to push for a direct flight between Bangkok and Budapest to strengthen trade, investment, and tourism.

He also wished Kövér’s ruling party success in next April’s elections, adding with a smile that he looked forward to flying on the new route to visit Thailand.

The entire ceremony took place at Hungary’s Parliament Building, a landmark on the banks of the Danube River — widely regarded as one of the most magnificent and architecturally stunning parliament buildings in the world. Since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has welcomed more than 700,000 visitors.